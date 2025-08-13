Atlantic City, NJ Board of Education Just Cost Taxpayers Big Money

The taxpayers of Atlantic City, New Jersey are now responsible to write big checks to multiple people, connected to the case of Phil Eisenstein versus Atlantic City Board of Education, James Knox; Abita Rose and Paul Spaventa.

Former Atlantic City Teacher Phil Eisenstein

Eisenstein was terminated from his position as a teacher for the Atlantic City Public Schools system.

Eisenstein was fired when he came to the aid of a student who was being bullied.

Eisenstein fought for years to clear his good name. He is the grandson of the legendary former Atlantic City Superintendent Jack Eisenstein.

Eisenstein Wins Jury Trial Verdict

Eisenstein prevailed at a jury trial from May 12, 2025, to May 21, 2025, when the jury entered a verdict in Eisenstein’s favor, against the previously naked Defendants in the amount of $183,410.00 on May 21, 2025.

I Wrote An Article Back On May 21, 2025

Here is a copy of the article:

Read More: Big Jury Verdict For Former Teacher Versus Atlantic City Schools

It Doesn’t End There For The Taxpayers

This verdict will wind up costing the taxpayers of Atlantic City a considerable multi six-figure sum.

Attorney John Swift

Eisenstein attorney John Swift will receive $ 189,480.00.

Swift will also receive twenty-five percent (25%) of the lodestar, which totals $47,370.00 and the Court gave Swift an additional $ 11,007.08 for expenses in this matter.

The total to Swiff is $ 247,857.08.

Attorney David Castellani

Eisenstein trial attorney David Castellani will receive $ 133,250,00 and more.

Castellani will also receive twenty-five percent (25%) enhancement of the lodestar, which totals $ 33,312.50.

Additionally, Castellani, Esq. is awarded a total of $ 166,562.50 in attorney's fees and costs.

I Spoke With Swift On May 21, 2025

Eisenstein exclusively told me:

It took me 9 years and an appeal. When a new trial was granted I knew this case needed two lawyers to fight this political war machine. The ACBOE is a $250 million dollar a year entity and we are working class lawyers so it's a lopsided contest. Getting it to a jury was the battle. It finally got to a jury. They answered the question and answered it with vigor. I‘m extremely happy for Phil and the Eisenstein family. Verdict means truth and we accept that truth today, said Swift.

Here is a copy of the New Jersey Superior Judge Ralph A. Paolone Order.

