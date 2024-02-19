Atlantic City, NJ Residents Ordered To Move On Short Notice

The Atlantic City, New Jersey Housing Authority strikes, again … this time on very short notice.

We have obtained a copy of a letter (dated February 8, 2024) that was sent to affected residents of Stanley Holmes Village that they will have to move today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

In bold print, the following warning is included in the letter as follows:

NO HOT PLATES, MICROWAVES, CANDLES, INSENSE, VAPING, OR ANY OTHER SMOKING OR COOKING DEVICES ALLOWED IN THE HOTEL ROOMS.

State of the Art Sensors are installed in all guest rooms that will immediately set of the alarms.

The above reflects exactly as The Atlantic City Housing Authority wrote the letter, including the word insense.”

Here is a complete copy of the 2 page letter, along with an additional document about the move to The Claridge Hotel.

Harry Hurley photos. Harry Hurley photos. loading...

attachment-IMG_9733 loading...

attachment-IMG_9732 loading...

This move will affect dozens of Stanley Holmes Village residents.

Community activist Steve Young held a meeting last night, as it was unclear how nutrition issues will be handled.

Young was able to confirm that the Atlantic City Housing Authority will be providing breakfast and dinner for the 19 affected families.

The letter sent to residents also confirmed:

We must stress there is no smoking and no animals allowed in any room. If you do, you will be charged a $400 cleaning room fee and asked to leave.

What is a family with a pet(s) supposed to do on such short notice?

The Atlantic City Housing Authority and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small administration have allowed Stanley Holmes Village apartment residents to live without heat, hot water and in big and rodent infested conditions for at least two years.

It is disgraceful and indefensible.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Steel Pier Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley