An Atlantic City man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his 8-year-old stepdaughter in 2019.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, a jury found 44-year-old Andreas Andreadis guilty of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by abuse charges.

The jury found that the defendant entered into the eight-year-old victim’s bedroom and touched her vagina while she was sleeping on September 15, 2019.

At the time, the Andreadis was the girl's stepfather.

Potential big time behind bars

Andreadis now faces between five and 10 years in state prison for each offense as well as mandatory registration as a sex offender and parole supervision for life.

However, authorities say due to his criminal history, the State will seek an extended term of imprisonment, which would increase his time behind bars to up to 20 years.

Additionally, Andreadis must participate in an Avenel evaluation to determine whether he poses a risk of reoffending before he can be sentenced.

Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for November 9th.

