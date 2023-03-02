WWE’s Sonya Deville arrested on gun charges in Atlantic City, NJ

🔺 A handgun was found in Sonya Deville's car at Borgata

🔺 The valet found the gun and called security

🔺 Deville grew up in NJ before joining the WWE

WWE wrestler, and New Jersey native, Sonya Deville was arrested for bringing a handgun to an Atlantic City casino.

Deville, whose real name is Daria Bernenato, had left her car with a valet at the Borgata Hotel, Casino and spa.

Atlantic City Casinos AP loading...

When her car was returned, police say the valet discovered the gun in the car. The valet notified casino security. Police were called to the scene, but it is not clear who made the call.

A Night Of Pride With GLAAD And NFL Getty Images loading...

Atlantic City Police say Deville, 29, was cooperating with security when officers arrived on the scene.

She produced a permit to carry a handgun from another state, but police note that is not valid in New Jersey. Police did not say what state has issued the gun permit.

New Jersey does not recognize gun carry permits issued by other states.

Beyond Sport United Getty Images loading...

TMZ was first to report Deville's arrest. They report the gun permit was issued in Florida, sought by Deville after a man broke into her home in 2020 and tried to kidnap her.

Deville was charged with unlawful weapon possession. Police say she was issued a summons pending a future court date.

2018 New York Comic Con - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

A WWE contracted wrestler and mixed martial arts fighter, Deville was born in Shamong Township and attended Seneca High School in Tabernacle. Her WWE bio says she began training and competing in mixed martial arts at the age of 16. She currently resides in Florida.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge Photos from the 2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raised $2.5 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.



