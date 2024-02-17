Atlantic City, NJ Knew A Month Before They Told Residents

Matt Doherty, the former Executive Director of the Atlantic City Housing Authority (ACHA) has confirmed to us that the ACHA knew for a full month ahead of giving residents of the Stanley Holmes Village Apartments only a few days notice that they would be moving to The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Doherty will be our on-air guest on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 8:05 a.m. on WPG Talk Radio 95.5 or the WPG Talk Radio 95.5 smartphone app to discuss the latest happenings at the Atlantic City Housing Authority.

We wrote an article yesterday about the fast approaching move to the Claridge Hotel.

If you missed it, here is a link to catch-up.

Read More: Atlantic City, NJ Residents Ordered To Move On Short Notice

For reasons only known to the Atlantic City Housing Authority and the Mayor Marty Small administration … Stanley Holmes Village Apartment residents have been living (for more than 2 years) in deplorable, sub-standard conditions.

Residents have been forced to live without heat, hot water … among rodents, bugs and more.

Doherty also confirmed to us that Stanley Holmes Village Apartment residents were required to pay their February rent … without being told that they would be moving to The Claridge Hotel … despite the fact that the Atlantic City Housing Authority knew well in advance that all of this disruption would be occurring.

The Atlantic City Housing Housing has under performed in its duties for many years.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has been highly critical of the Atlantic City Housing Authority … and, United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ-2 has been relentlessly championing on behalf of the residents of Stanley Holmes Village.

Here are 3 documents that were sent to the affected residents of Stanley Holmes Village on February 8, 2024.

Harry Hurley photos. Harry Hurley photos. loading...

attachment-IMG_9733 loading...

attachment-IMG_9732 loading...

The affected Stanley Holmes Village residents had to move just a few days after receiving the above letter.

SOURCE (for some of this article) : Matt Doherty.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley