Wild speculation: Is a casino in Atlantic City, NJ, for sale?

Here's a bit of wild speculation (and I stress the words "wild" and "speculation"): is a casino in Atlantic City for sale?

If you happen to stumble upon one very vague real estate listing on one particular casino industry website, the answer appears to be yes.

The asking price?

$180 million.

As for what casino it might be, well, it's hard to say.

The post contains practically no solid information and you can't get any information without reaching out to the website and agreeing to a non-disclosure agreement.

Atlantic City Skyline

Seems like a very odd way to sell the glitz and glamour of a large gaming hall in a highly-populated area — and you'll likely agree when you read the ad that recently appeared on the worldcasinosales.com website:

Atlantic City casino with 1,000 hotel rooms. Non-gaming areas have recently been updated. Casino has potential for internet gaming licence.

That's it.

And, yes, they spelled "licence" wrong.

A used car ad in the classified section of a free newspaper has more details than that.

Does anyone want to buy a '79 Pinto?

And there's also no date anywhere on the ad. Is it a new post or something that's been floating around for several years?

The only guesses that one can make would be based on the number of hotel rooms (again, assuming it's a new ad).

Borgata has over 2,700, Tropicana has 2,300, Hard Rock has over 2,000, and Ocean has somewhere around 1,900.

Caesars and Ballys

Resorts has about 1,000 -- and they've been in the news within the past day or so as it has been announced that Mohegan Gaming will stop managing Atlantic City's oldest casino at the end of this year.

Caesars and Ballys

Caesars and Bally's are in the neighborhood of about 1,100 or 1,200 rooms.

Golden Nugget is one of the smaller properties in the city with under 1,000 rooms and they just announced big renovation plans.

The old Atlantic Club is down by the Stockton campus but that certainly hasn't been "recently upgraded."

Former Atlantic Club Casino in Atlantic City NJ

But circling back to that ad, it's a very odd way to advertise a casino being for sale — but that website seems legit as they have billion-dollar properties listed.

Of course, those interested in buying and selling casinos most likely have internal methods of communicating such information. That's the difference between listing a Lamborghini for sale on Craigslist versus a special platform dedicated to high-end vehicle enthusiasts.

So, which Atlantic City casino is for sale?

Your guess is as good as mine...