Atlantic City Mayor Accused of ‘Physically Abusing by Choking Her’

Before questioning as to whether or not the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office should have criminally charged Marty Small, La’Quetta Small and Constance Days-Chapman, you should read what’s called the Affidavit of Probable Cause.

It includes some of the most disturbing allegations of child abuse that you will ever see.

Many members of the media throughout the country have reported that Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small is alleged to have hit his daughter in the head with a broom stick … allegedly knocking her out unconscious.

However, it has not been reported that Marty Small is also alleged to have been “physically abusive specifically by choking her” (his daughter), according to an Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office affidavit as follows:

(A minor child, who the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Officer refers to as E.L.)

E.L. stated J.S. was being verbally, mentally, and physically abused by her parents. During the week of December 10, 2023, he witnessed over the video chat on different occasions how her father (Marty Small) screamed at her and was physically abusive specifically by choking her. He described J.S.'s clothing being ripped, and her body bruised after the abuse incidents.”

These exact words are included on pages 13 and 14 of the Affidavit of Probable Cause.

MARTY SMALL, Mayor of Atlantic City is criminally charged with:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3rd degree aggravated assault

3rd degree terroristic threats

disorderly persons simple assault.

LA'QUETTA SMALL, Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools is criminally charged with:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3 separate counts of disorderly persons simple assault.

CONSTANCE DAYS-CHAPMAN, Atlantic City High School Principal is criminally charged with:

second-degree Official Misconduct.

third-degree Hindering Apprehension of Another.

fourth-degree Obstruction of Justice.

disorderly persons Failure to Report Child Abuse.

Because Marty Small has such a celebrated track record of denying facts and allegations … and, routinely trying to deflect his problems to targets of his choice … New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds, Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt and John Devlin … to name several that Marty Small has verbally attacked … we are printing the entire 7 pages of the Affidavit of Probable Cause … as it contains the exact words of the daughter, her boyfriend and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

You can read it for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

The Atlantic City High School Principal, Constance Days-Chapman was immediately suspended after being criminally charged with various serious crimes.

The state of New Jersey confirmed yesterday that it will take no action against La’Quetta Small until after the criminally charges of Marty and La’Quetta Small are adjudicated.

La’Quetta Small may have just become one of the only public schools leaders in American history to be permitted to continue to work in a public schools system, while facing serious criminal child abuse charges that are filed against her.

NOTE: The minor-aged boyfriend has filed a Tort Claim Notice against Marty Small, the City of Atlantic City and others. The youth is represented by attorney David Castellani … who is currently liking-up serious cases against Small and the City of Atlantic City.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

