Atlantic City, N.J. — A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to half a century in state prison for a 2024 shooting near the Atlantic City inlet that killed one woman and left another with lasting injuries.

35-year-old Gregg Page was sentenced Tuesday in Superior Court in Atlantic County.

Brutal Double Shooting in Atlantic City

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, just after midnight on August 1st, 2024, a witness flagged down police after spotting two injured women near the jetty off Maine Avenue in the inlet section of Atlantic City.

32-year-old Carley Elbert of Sewell was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled a homicide.

31-year-old Kamille Stewart of Pleasantville was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with a serious gunshot wound to the head, which continues to affect her to this day.

During his guilty plea, Page admitted to shooting both women.

Arrested in Philadelphia the Same Day

The investigation moved quickly. Detectives tracked Page to Philadelphia the same day as the shooting, where he was found in possession of a handgun and additional incriminating evidence. Two co-defendants, investigators determined, were not involved in the shooting itself but helped Page flee. Both were charged with and later pleaded guilty to third-degree hindering an investigation.

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50 Years, All Consecutive

At Tuesday's sentencing, the court heard statements from the surviving victim, the family of Carley Elbert, and Page himself. The State argued each sentence should run consecutively, and a judge agreed.

Page, who pleaded guilty to charges back in April, was sentenced to:

25 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Elbert

20 years for first-degree attempted murder of Stewart

5 years for second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm

All three sentences run consecutively, totaling 50 years.

The case was investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, with support from the Atlantic City and Philadelphia Police Departments. Executive Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey represented the State.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com