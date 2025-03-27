From 50s to 60s to 70s: NJ warms up into this weekend

The Bottom Line

Thursday's big weather story: It will be nice. Sunny skies return, with relatively cool conditions on par with Wednesday's temperatures.

And then, let the warmup begin! Thermometers will push toward 60 degrees on Friday, followed by widespread 70s on Saturday. I would not even rule out 80 degrees somewhere in NJ, for the first time this year. Above normal temperatures will continue through Sunday and Monday too.

However, with the warmer temperatures will also come some unsettled weather. There are three distinct batches of showers in the forecast for New Jersey: Late Friday, daytime Sunday, and then Monday (which could include some stronger thunderstorms).

It's another roller coaster forecast. Let's flash right into the details!

Get our free mobile app

Thursday

I have opted for what's called a "continuity" forecast here. Thursday's predicted high temperatures are basically "copied and pasted" from Wednesday's actual readings. Same air mass — just brighter skies and completely dry weather this time around.

Thursday morning is pretty cold, with freezing temperatures for most of the Garden State. Don't be surprised to feel chilly 20s and 30s as you step out the front door to start the day. (FYI, it is totally typical to see frosts and freezes right into April.)

I'll call Thursday mostly sunny. There will be a noticeable westerly breeze, but I do not think it will be overpowering.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon should once again reach the lower 50s. That is a few degrees below normal for this time of year — but given the sunshine, it amounts to a pleasant late March day.

High temperatures on Thursday will reach about 50 degrees across New Jersey, slightly below normal for late March. (College of DuPage Meteorology) High temperatures on Thursday will reach about 50 degrees across New Jersey, slightly below normal for late March. (College of DuPage Meteorology) loading...

Some clouds will creep in Thursday night, but our weather stays quiet and cool. Overnight lows will dip to around 40 degrees — not as cold as the night before.

Friday

Friday's temperatures jump to the mild side of normal, as we squeeze out another generally nice day.

Cloud cover will increase quite a bit during the day Friday, progressing from partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Look for highs close to 60 degrees. (Normal highs right now are in the mid 50s.)

Friday will reach toward 60 degrees, especially the farther south and west in NJ you are. (College of DuPage Meteorology) Friday will reach toward 60 degrees, especially the farther south and west in NJ you are. (College of DuPage Meteorology) loading...

The big hiccup for Friday is a chance for spotty showers in the late afternoon to evening time frame. Let's call the time window 4 p.m. to Midnight. Raindrops are not a sure bet here, but worth mentioning. There is even a chance for a rumble of thunder, given our surging heat (energy) in the atmosphere. No risk of severe or wintry weather though.

Saturday

The warmest day of the week. And probably the warmest of the season so far.

Widespread 70s are forecast for Saturday, as a warm front lifts north of NJ. (College of DuPage Meteorology) Widespread 70s are forecast for Saturday, as a warm front lifts north of NJ. (College of DuPage Meteorology) loading...

High temperatures on Saturday will push into the 70s across almost all of New Jersey. Yes, even along the Jersey Shore.

However, before you make Saturday a "beach day," keep in mind:

1.) Ocean water temperatures are still chilly, around 45 to 49 degrees.

2.) Barrier islands, surrounded by that chilly water, will end up much cooler than inland areas.

3.) Skies will be pretty cloudy for the duration, so you will not be able to work on your spring tan.

I will call Saturday mostly cloudy, a description that still allows for solid peeks of sun. There is a chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle, especially in North Jersey late-day. But it does look mainly dry.

It will be a great opportunity to get outside, enjoy some warmth, and open up windows to air out the house. Enjoy!

Sunday

Sunday's weather will go downhill a bit. But temperatures will still end up well above seasonal normals.

The problem with Sunday: Clouds and showers during the day. I do not think the day will be a total washout, but scattered pockets of rain are possible through the morning and afternoon. (Just how widespread, how intense, and how long those showers are is still a bit uncertain.)

High temperatures on Sunday will come down to the 60s. Although if we catch a peek of sunshine at any point, I could see a few 70+ numbers, especially to the south and west.

Monday & Beyond

Monday is the grand finale of this late March warmup. It is also the grand finale of March.

Highs should push into the lower 70s one more time on Monday. Just like Saturday, clouds will likely win the sky.

As a strong cold front arrives in the "PM" hours Monday, a line of showers and thunderstorms will become likely. And given the heat and relative humidity in the air, those storms could have some teeth — reaching strong or severe limited, with localized downpours possible.

It is too early to pinpoint details, but strong thunderstorms are possible on Monday. (SPC / NOAA) It is too early to pinpoint details, but strong thunderstorms are possible on Monday. (SPC / NOAA) loading...

March going out like a lamb? Hardly.

Cooler air returns as April begins Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will turn more seasonable, with highs in the 40s and 50s. We will enjoy a few days of day weather through the middle of next week, before April showers return around Thursday-Friday.

When will NJ theme parks open for the 2025 season? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.