Atlantic City Area Sandwich is One of The 5 Best in New Jersey

Recently, NJ.com rated the greatest 33 sandwiches in the state of New Jersey.

The Water Dog Smoke House, in Ventnor City, New Jersey is a fantastic and quite diversified restaurant.

The Water Dog made this coveted list, with one of their sandwiches rated as the 5th greatest sandwich in New Jersey.

“The Blado” is the only Atlantic County, New Jersey sandwich that made the list.

We caught-up with The Water Dog owner Steve Marchel, who deconstructed this great sandwich for us:

Really very proud for WD to have made NJ.com top sandwiches in State! Especially proud to be only Atlantic County honoree!!! I love when South Jersey joints get State-wide recognition, as there are SO many choices in the more populated, North Jersey counties The Blado is one of our original sandwiches. We slow roast 20-pound Angus Top Round Beefs to a medium rare that have been seasoned only w salt, pepper and garlic After cooling, we slice 1/2 lb and pile it on a grilled brioche. Then we hit it with Jack Cheese, our house made slaw and horseradish sauce. The beef is the star: trimmed of fat and full of flavor, said Marchel.

The Water Dog Smoke House also has one of the finest lobster rolls in the state of New Jersey. It’s my favorite version ever.

It’s a Connecticut-style, where the lobster is allowed to shine as the star of the sandwich.

Here it is:

Harry Hurley & Steve Marchel photos. Harry Hurley & Steve Marchel photos. loading...

attachment-IMG_4154 loading...

Marchel owns another restaurant in Margate called Betty’s Seafood Shack.

Here, they make a fabulous Maine-style lobster roll.

"Betty's is Maine Style-light seasoned mayo. Water Dog's is Connecticut-served warm poached in butter. Lotsa meat in either choice,” said Marchel.

Congratulations to Steve Marchel on his latest recognition.

SOURCES: Steve Marchel & NJ.com

Here are some more great food items and photo galleries:

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker