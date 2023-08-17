Hey Dunkin’, save fall flavors for fall (Opinion)

We love Dunkin’. My kids love Dunkin’. Heck, America runs on Dunkin’.

But for the love of New Jersey Dunkin’ could you please wait for fall to serve fall flavors? They already debuted their various fall flavors across the Garden State on Wednesday.

We have five and a half weeks left of summer for pumpkin’ out loud!

But noooo. Already available are the Pumpkin Muffins, the Pumpkin Cake Donuts, the Pumpkin Munchkins. (My 6-year-old boy is going to go berserk on that last one.)

Also already being served are drinks like the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and the most anticipated of all, their Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

Really? When it’s 89 degrees?

Is it not bad enough that Halloween displays went up weeks ago at places like Lowe’s? Are we so enured to companies manipulating holiday timelines to get the most bottom line that we don’t even care that back-to-school ads started this year even before the Fourth of July?

Perhaps we can somehow advertise for Christmas 2025 beginning three weeks ago and open a wormhole in space and bend time itself?

This pushing holidays earlier and earlier works on people like my mom. She’s a chronic over-buyer to begin with. When Christmas was pushed into October she’d have all her planned Christmas shopping done a week before Thanksgiving.

Then she’d feel left out on the Black Friday shopping frenzy and she would go out and buy extra, spending more than she planned. Then the excitement of December arrives and she does still more shopping, at least doubling her planned budget.

This is the point for corporate America, is it not? We do, of course, have free will. They wouldn’t sell it if we didn’t buy it.

The problem I have with these extended seasons is the burnout factor. Holidays are special because they’re limited duration. Christmas feels less magical if it runs from September 28 through January 30.

Alright. I’m done with this soapbox if anyone wants to use it. I need to go buy Cooper some Pumpkin Munchkins. Yeah, yeah I know.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

