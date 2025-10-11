An Atlantic City man is facing charges for a series of alleged creepy sexual assaults in Atlantic County.

Investigation Begins in Brigantine

The Brigantine Police Department says their investigation began on September 2nd, 2024, when their officers responded to a home on the island for a report of a sexual assault.

The victim, an adult man, told cops that he was staying at the house with other friends when he woke up to an unknown man performing a sex act on him without his knowledge or consent.

How the Suspect Encountered the Victim

Detectives said they discovered that the perpetrator, later identified as 35-year-old Dwayne Martin, Jr., of Atlantic City, encountered the group at a bar in another municipality, and it was likely that he got their address while they were ordering a rideshare back to Brigantine.

Second Alleged Victim

Brigantine Police then said that while they were going through digital evidence belonging to Martin, "A video was located that depicted the male engaging in an act that constituted sexual contact with an unconscious adult male victim inside a vehicle."

Detectives, who determined that the act took place in Atlantic City on August 20th, 2024, were able to find the victim, who said he was not aware of what happened while he was sleeping.

Atlantic City Police - Photo: Chris Coleman Atlantic City Police Department photos. loading...

Charges Filed in Brigantine and Atlantic City

On April 9th of this year, authorities received a report from state police providing DNA evidence that allegedly corroborated the report of the initial victim who came forward in Brigantine.

With that information, Martin was charged in Brigantine with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

Additionally, he was charged in Atlantic City with one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact for the August 20th incident.

This past Tuesday, Martin was stopped by police in Egg Harbor City on an unrelated matter and arrested. After being processed in Brigantine and Atlantic City, he was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

Authorities Seek Additional Information

Police say they have identified other potentially similar and unreported incidents that took place in other jurisdictions. Because this case involved multiple victims, anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Special Victims Unit at (609) 909-7800.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

