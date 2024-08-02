These New Jersey towns are considered among the most welcoming in the U.S.
We like to talk a big game in New Jersey about our attitudes, but we’re not always as gruff as we’re portrayed in the media.
A recent study put out by Electricity Prices highlighted which towns across America are considered the most welcoming to newcomers, and New Jersey was well represented.
Electricity Prices ran a survey of 3,700 travelers to get their results in order to our nation's unsung heroes.
These towns exemplify the best of American hospitality," says an ElectricityPrices.com spokesperson. "They are places where newcomers are not just welcomed, but embraced as part of the community. It's this spirit of inclusion and warmth that truly makes these towns special.
The Garden State ended up having three of the nation’s 150 most welcoming locations for newbies.
1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ Lambertville
One of the defining features of Lambertville is the friendliness of its people, a charming town also known for its arts scene and historic architecture.
Events such as the Shad Festival and various art fairs create a lively atmosphere that warmly welcomes newcomers.
7️⃣2️⃣ Cape May
Cape May, a coastal town with Victorian houses, is celebrated for its friendly community. You'll find a warm reception at every turn, from friendly chats with neighbors to invitations to community celebrations.
This genuine warmth and openness make Cape May an ideal place for anyone looking to settle into a new community.
7️⃣ Clinton
Clinton, known for its historic Red Mill and welcoming residents, hosts events like the Clinton Guild’s Dickens Days and various community festivals.
These activities create an inclusive environment that ensures everyone feels included.
You can read Electricity Prices’ whole list here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
