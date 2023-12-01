An Asbury Park man now potentially faces over a decade behind bars in connection to drug charges.

Earlier this month, 28-year-old Tyheim McGhee pleaded guilty to distribution of over ½-ounce of cocaine and possession of over five ounces of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says the guilty plea stems from an investigation in February and March of this year when McGhee sold a total of over a ½-ounce of cocaine to an undercover officer on four separate occasions.

The investigation culminated when members of several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at his home on Borden Avenue and they found over five ounces of cocaine as well as paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.

As a result of his plea, McGhee faces 12 years in state prison when he is sentenced on January 26th.