Another Shooting Death in ‘Deadwood’ Atlantic City, NJ

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, 2024, there was another shooting death in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Shooting and stabbing deaths have been epidemic during the first two months of 2024 in Atlantic City.

A man was shot to death as the sun was setting on Leap Day.

Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt was dining in the Ducktown Tavern restaurant at the time of the latest murder in Atlantic City.

Councilman Tibbitt knows the identity of the man, who was murdered … however, this person’s identity has not yet been publicly revealed … so, we will not reveal it here at this time.

Tibbitt met a Father with 10 student athletes last evening. They are in Atlantic City for the iconic New Jersey State Wrestling Championships currently taking place at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall.

This family had rented an Air B&B home on Florida Avenue.

The caution Atlantic City Police Department tape from the fatal shooting kept them from being able to enter the home that they had rented.

Councilman Tibbitt offered them a home to stay in. They found another home to rent in Ventnor.

We will confirm that a male was shot and murdered last night in Atlantic City.

Councilman Tibbitt visited with us on-air on Friday, March 1, 2024 for the 9:00 a.m. hour in a wide-ranging discussion about the murder and other serious issues in Atlantic City.

For example, Tibbitt revealed that the City of Atlantic City currently employees 4 public information officers … where he believes that the City should not even employ even one.

”We desperately need more police officers,” said Tibbitt.

“We need a clean sweep in Atlantic City. We need the Governor to step-up. We need all new oversight in Atlantic City,” said Tibbitt.

”Atlantic City is on life support,” said Tibbitt.

Tibbitt praised the hard work and great job being done by the Atlantic City casinos … however, the problems created by the Small administration must be corrected, said Tibbitt.

Tibbitt suggested that Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds should open-up a permanent office inside Atlantic City Hall.

“It’s time fir people of good faith to step-up, or, step-out,” concluded Tibbitt.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt.

