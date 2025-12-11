Federal authorities say two men from Absecon have been charged with allegedly threatening to kill Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin and for making calls to "shoot ICE on sight" on social media.

Tuesday morning, DHS and the Absecon Police Department SWAT Team executed a search and arrest warrant for Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores and Emilio Roman-Flores.

Charges Filed

Emilio Roman-Flores is being charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment.

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores is charged with conspiracy terroristic threats.

Alleged Threats Target DHS Official, ICE Officers

FOX News reported the brothers allegedly posted to X (formerly Twitter) that they wanted to torture and kill McLaughlin in a medieval fashion.

"[The Second] Amendment is in place for moments like this. Shoot ICE on sight," one of the brothers allegedly tweeted in a partially redacted response to a McLaughlin message, per FOX.

The news outlet also attributed, "We Americans should find you, tar you, feather you, and hang you as we did to anyone serving tyrants before the Revolutionary War." A second partially redacted tweet, reportedly from the other brother, read: "Shoot ICE on sight."

Photo of guns seized by police in McLaughlin threat case - Photo: DHS Photo of guns seized by police in McLaughlin threat case - Photo: DHS loading...

McLaughlin has become one of the key faces of DHS under President Trump.

Acting ICE Director Issues Strong Warning

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement,

Let this be a warning to anyone who dares threaten or attack our brave law enforcement officers. We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are NOT afraid of you. The extreme rhetoric of the news media, sanctuary politicians, and activists is leading directly to our law enforcement officers facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.

Both twins are American citizens and are being held by the Absecon Police Department and are facing federal charges.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available. The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

