Yesterday on the air, we discussed some of the things that people do to treat their pets like human beings. We’re talking about sitting our pets at the same table with them to eat a meal, throwing them birthday parties, dressing them up and even sleeping with them in bed at night.

I mean, we love our pets here, right? But at the same time, how conducive is life here in New Jersey to being a pet owner?

There are so many cultural, social, and environmental factors that impact pet ownership.

A study conducted by Ohio Personal Injury Law Office, The Fitch Law Firm, created a scoring index out of 100 to rank the best and worst states for dog owners.

As a New Jersey dog owner, it’s hard to believe we rank as the sixth WORST state for dog owners.

But when you dig into the details, it starts to make a little more sense. The rankings are based on factors like the availability of veterinarians, the cost of dog walking, animal protection laws, and the percentage of dog owners in the state.

While Utah takes the unfortunate title of the worst state for dog owners, New Jersey doesn’t come out looking too great, either.

Sure, we have solid access to vets, but with dog walking prices and a lower percentage of dog ownership, we fall behind some of the top states. Only about 36% of New Jersey residents own a dog, which is lower than you might expect for a state where so many people seem to adore their pets.

At the other end of the scale, the best state for dog owners is Oregon, with an index score of 60.8.

On the bright side, New Jersey does a lot better in terms of access to vets compared to other places, and when it comes to how much we care about our pets’ well-being, we’re definitely at the top. We rank higher than many states in terms of access to animal protection laws, which makes a big difference in our dogs’ quality of life.

So, while New Jersey may have room for improvement, one thing is clear: we’re some of the most dedicated pet parents around. And honestly, no ranking is going to change that.

