A total of six people were injured, some critically, in two separate accidents that were about 24 hours apart in Middle Township.

Vehicle Hits Tree

Authorities say the first crash happened just before 9:00 this past Friday night, January 26th, in the 300 block of Swainton-Goshen Road (County Route 646).

There, a vehicle with four people inside crashed into a tree.

300 block of Swainton-Goshen Road in Middle Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

According to the Middle Township Police Department,

The driver was found unconscious, prompting immediate intervention by an officer who initiated Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) until Emergency Services arrived. The driver was subsequently transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division, where they are currently listed in critical but stable condition with a head injury.

The front seat passenger, who also suffered a head injury, was taken to Cooper Medical Center and was also last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

The two other people inside the vehicle were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Second Accident

The second accident, a head-on collision between two vehicles, happened just after 10:00 Saturday night, January 27th, on Route 47 in the area of mile marker 15.3.

Route 47 near mile marker 15.3 in Middle Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Upon arrival, officers discovered one vehicle was located partially overturned and resting on its passenger side. The driver of the overturned vehicle required extrication assistance, by the Goshen Volunteer Fire Company. Subsequently, the individual was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center for leg injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle also sustained a leg injury and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Investigation by the Middle Township Police revealed that a vehicle traveling South on Route 47 crossed the centerline, resulting in a head-on collision with the vehicle traveling North.

Both accidents remain under investigation.