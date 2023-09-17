An Atlantic County Grand Jury returned a 28-count indictment against 34-year-old Marlow Guerrier of Somers Point and four codefendants on Wednesday in connection to their alleged drug dealings across the county.

Guerrier along with 39-year-old Holli Carter of Galloway Township, 34-year-old Tiahana Jordan of Somers Point, 54-year-old Richelle Hall of Egg Harbor Township, and 35-year-old Kaleem Boone of Egg Harbor Township are all facing a laundry list of charges.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says their investigation determined that Guerrier, who was a barber in Pleasantville, utilized multiple residences throughout Atlantic County as stash houses in his narcotics operation.

In those houses, he allegedly stored drugs, guns, and the proceeds of drug sales.

On June 22nd, authorities seized over $90,000 in cash, two automated money counters, three semi-automatic handguns, three large-capacity ammunition magazines, hollow nose ammunition, narcotics packaging materials, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Guerrier and Carter remain detained in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. The three additional codefendants have been released on summonses.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

