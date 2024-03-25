Too-Tall Car Hauler Strikes Binghamton Railroad Bridge

An expensive car being transported through Binghamton was damaged when the trailer it was in slammed into the underside of a railroad bridge.

The crash occurred on Robinson Street on the city's East Side around 1 p.m. Monday.

A car-hauling trailer didn't fit under the Robinson Street bridge. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A car-hauling trailer didn't fit under the Robinson Street bridge. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

No injuries were reported but the trailer that struck the bridge sustained heavy damage.

Authorities said there were two BMWs inside the hauling unit. The roof of the vehicle on top was damaged and its windshield was smashed. The car on the bottom apparently was undamaged.

The eastbound trailer was being pulled by a large pickup truck with a "Benny Bish Racing" sign on one side. The sign listed an address in Whitney Point.

The trailer was wedged under the railroad bridge on March 25, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The trailer was wedged under the railroad bridge on March 25, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Binghamton police closed off Robinson Street between Whitney Avenue and Alice Street after the crash.

Firefighters extinguished a small blaze that was ignited when a battery in a bridge warning light was damaged by the impact.

Workers from a towing service released the air from the trailer's tires to provide enough clearance to enable it to be backed out from under the bridge.

Truck drivers approaching the Binghamton railroad bridge are warned as they approach the underpass. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Truck drivers approaching the Binghamton railroad bridge are warned as they approach the underpass. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News loading...

The top of the trailer was extensively damaged. Police notified the New York, Susquehanna & Western Railway of Cooperstown of the crash so the railroad could inspect the bridge.

Tall vehicles and trailers continue to crash into the Robinson Street overpass despite signs, lights and yellow paint designed to warn drivers of the low clearance.

The city of Binghamton installed signs in 2017 directing truck drivers "to come to a complete stop" to check the clearance before proceeding under the bridge.

VIDEO: The scene on Robinson Street minutes after a too-tall trailer struck a railroad bridge on March 25, 2024.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker