Smash & Grab Thefts Reported At Otsiningo Park In Binghamton

Theft from vehicles has become an issue recently at Otsiningo Park in Binghamton.

According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office and Broome County Security a series of what they describe as 'smash and grab' has been occurring at the Broome County park.

As many as eight break-ins have occurred during daylight hours between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. from vehicles owned by Otsiningo Park visitors over several recent weeks.

Vehicles have been reported with smashed windows, and personal items taken including wallets and purses along with other valuable items that are visible to a thief.

We are urging all Otsiningo Park visitors to use extra caution after a series of recent thefts. Locking your doors isn’t enough. Secure your valuables out of view or leave them home. - Broome County Security Director Brian Norris

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office notes that detectives are investigating larcenies where valuables were stolen at the park and thieves utilizing IDs along with other items found, to withdraw thousands of dollars from the victim’s bank accounts.

Until the culprits are brought to justice, we’re urging all park visitors to stay vigilant and protect your valuables. If you witness any suspicious activity at Otsiningo Park, please don’t hesitate to call the Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1911, but in an emergency, always dial 911. - Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar

While Broome County Security patrols Otsiningo Park regularly during the off-season months, due to the recent increase in thefts, their presence will be increasing.

