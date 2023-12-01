Searches And Warrants Uncover Illegal Items In Binghamton New York

Recent searches and warrants uncover illegal items in two cases, one in Binghamton and one at the Broome County Jail.

Police Seize Firearms In Search Warrant

A search warrant was executed on November 27th, 2023 at 97 Pine Street, Apartment 1 in Binghamton, New York by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force according to a release by the Binghamton Police Department.

During the search warrant, investigators found a loaded 9mm Glock brand handgun, a .45 Colt/ 410 shotgun Bond Arms handgun, one high capacity 9mm handgun magazine, and ammunition for both handguns.

Guns Seized photo provided by the City of Binghamton. NY Police Department loading...

Gary Turner was arrested and sent to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police.

17 Felony Charges After Fentanyl, PCP, and Other Contraband Found in Cell

According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, on October 24, 2023, members of the Corrections Criminal Investigations Unit conducted cell searches in Housing Pod B of the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Felony Drug and Contraband Charges photo provided by the Broome County Sheriff's Office loading...

Cell 105 housed Freddie Brown of Baldwinsville, a federally housed inmate at the Broome County Correctional Facility. Brown was transferred to the facility in October 2023 facing 17 felony charges.

During the search, investigators located fentanyl, PCP, and other contraband hidden in Cell 105. A sock containing several wrapped cellophane bundles and brown was discovered between a mattress and the wall of the cell, along with leafy substances rolled into the shape of a cigarette were found hidden behind Brown’s toilet paper.

Felony Drug and Contraband Charges photo provided by the Broome County Sheriff's Office loading...

After removing Brown from the housing unit, additional items of contraband were found in the cell.

Felony Drug and Contraband Charges photo provided by the Broome County Sheriff's Office loading...

Freddie Brown has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th Degree, a Class D Felony, and 11 counts of promoting prison contraband in the 1st degree, a Class D felony.

He was arraigned for the charges in the Town of Dickinson Court earlier in November 2023.

