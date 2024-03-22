A big change is on the way for commuters who travel on the Southern Tier Expressway, Route 17 starting on April 1 due to highway construction and maintenance which may cause some delays to daily commutes.

Commuters should prepare for an extended closure of the westbound off-ramp at Exit 66 of Route 17 which serves Apalachin and Campville. This closure is expected to remain in effect for the majority of the summer season. Commuters who regularly use this off-ramp should make alternate arrangements starting next month.

Also, be aware that road maintenance will necessitate lane reductions on the eastbound lanes of Route 17. The reduction of both eastbound lanes will occur between Exit 65 in Owego and the Broome County line. From the time the lane reductions take effect until the completion of the work in 2025, traffic will be limited to one lane in both eastbound and westbound directions in the affected area. This will likely result in slower travel times, so plan accordingly and allow extra time for your commute in this area.

The planned construction and maintenance work aims to improve the safety and quality of Route 17. While these necessary measures may cause temporary inconveniences, they are essential for the long-term benefit of commuters.

