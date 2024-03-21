The Associated Press reports a bill to expand New York State's fracking ban would prohibit gas drilling companies from using an extraction method that involves injecting liquid carbon dioxide into the ground was passed on March 20, 2024, by lawmakers.

The AP notes Southern Tier Solutions, a company from the State of Texas was looking to lease land in the Southern Tier last fall for drilling, attempting to use a loophole in the existing fracking ban law by drilling with carbon dioxide instead of water.

Hydraulic fracturing, which uses a water-based solution to extract natural gas is banned in the State of New York. The Marcellus and Utica Shales rock formations extend for hundreds of miles. Fracking is permitted in areas of Pennsylvania, including Bradford, Susquehanna, and Wayne Counties.

Read More: Local Schools April 8th Early Dismissal

The New York State Assembly passed the bill on March 12th, and now it has landed on the desk of Governor Kathy Hochul to sign or reject it. New York State Senator Lea Webb, a sponsor of the bill, had this to say:

We know that fracking proposes significant health and environmental problems that threaten our communities. Over a decade ago, our State historically led the nation and protected public health and the environment by banning high volume hydraulic fracking. And now, an out-of-state company wants to lease land from my constituents in Broome County to inject carbon dioxide into the shale. We must take action to combat the use of CO2 to prevent any erosion of the progress our state has made in preventing fracking. That is why I have introduced this piece of legislation with my colleagues Assemblymember Kelles, Assemblywoman Lupardo and Senator Krueger to strengthen our fracking laws by banning the use of CO2 before it causes damage to our health and environment. - NYS Senator Lea Webb

For more on this bill, click HERE.

Southern Tier Of New York Businesses We Lost in 2023 Gallery Credit: Google Maps Street View