New York State Holiday Traffic Enforcement Writes 12,171 Tickets
Over the five day Thanksgiving holiday period, New York State Police issued a total of 12,171 tickets throughout the Empire State during the holiday traffic enforcement period which ran from November 22nd through the 26th, 2023. That is a decrease from 2022.
According to the New York State Police, this annual campaign, which is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, utilizes sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.
178 people were arrested for DWI, 765 crashes were investigated and there were no fatalities reported. As part of the enforcement, speeding and aggressive drivers were also targeted by New York State Police over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. across the state.
The results of this year’s campaign show that far too many people are still making the wrong decision and getting behind the wheel. We have zero tolerance for dangerous and distracted drivers, and the State Police remains committed to keeping our roadways safe for all. I applaud the dedicated work of our Troopers and thank the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for their continued support. - New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick L. Chiumento
Breakdown of Tickets Issued Locally and Statewide
Over the five day period in the Southern Tier, New York State Police issued the following number of tickets for:
DWI - 16
Speeding - 422
Distracted Driving - 19
Child Restraints/Seatbelt Violations - 246
Move Over Law - 27
Total Tickets (includes other violations) - 1301
Statewide statistics:
DWI - 178
Speeding - 4,349
Distracted Driving - 362
Child Restraint/Seatbelt violations - 1,162
Move Over Law - 137
Total Tickets (includes other violations) - 12,171
New York State Police note that over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign, 14,263 tickets were issued and 229 people were arrested for DWI.
