New York State Holiday Traffic Enforcement Writes 12,171 Tickets

Over the five day Thanksgiving holiday period, New York State Police issued a total of 12,171 tickets throughout the Empire State during the holiday traffic enforcement period which ran from November 22nd through the 26th, 2023. That is a decrease from 2022.

According to the New York State Police, this annual campaign, which is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, utilizes sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

178 people were arrested for DWI, 765 crashes were investigated and there were no fatalities reported. As part of the enforcement, speeding and aggressive drivers were also targeted by New York State Police over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. across the state.

The results of this year’s campaign show that far too many people are still making the wrong decision and getting behind the wheel. We have zero tolerance for dangerous and distracted drivers, and the State Police remains committed to keeping our roadways safe for all. I applaud the dedicated work of our Troopers and thank the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for their continued support. - New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick L. Chiumento

Breakdown of Tickets Issued Locally and Statewide

Over the five day period in the Southern Tier, New York State Police issued the following number of tickets for:

DWI - 16

Speeding - 422

Distracted Driving - 19

Child Restraints/Seatbelt Violations - 246

Move Over Law - 27

Total Tickets (includes other violations) - 1301

Statewide statistics:

DWI - 178

Speeding - 4,349

Distracted Driving - 362

Child Restraint/Seatbelt violations - 1,162

Move Over Law - 137

Total Tickets (includes other violations) - 12,171

New York State Police note that over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign, 14,263 tickets were issued and 229 people were arrested for DWI.

