New Yorkers Question Delay in State’s Earthquake Notification

Many people in upstate New York were not aware there had been an earthquake on Friday until they received an emergency alert on their phone.

The public safety message from the state Office of Emergency Management advised New Yorkers that an "EARTHQUAKE occurred in New Jersey."

The alert warned that "aftershocks may occur." People were advised to call 911 only if someone was hurt or if there was an emergency.

A television screen at News Corp headquarters displays the breaking news of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on April 5, 2024 in New York City. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images A television screen at News Corp headquarters displays the breaking news of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on April 5, 2024 in New York City. (Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) loading...

An emergency alert tone sounded on cellphones across the state around 12:05 p.m. - more than 90 minutes after the earthquake happened.

Some New Yorkers who learned of the incident from news reports or through social media wondered why the state's alert had not been issued sooner.

It was not immediately clear why there was such a delay in transmitting the emergency message.

A woman who was working in an office on Binghamton's South Side told WNBF News she felt the earthquake.

In an email she wrote: "I was sitting at my desk and felt the chair and my desk vibrate. Something rattled in my office. I asked my co-worker if she noticed anything and she said no. I looked out the window expecting some type of construction work going on but nothing was happening. And 15 minutes later the news reports started coming out! I was beginning to think I had imagined it."

Some people in Port Crane, Owego and near Ouquaga Lake reported feeling the earthquake.

The 4.8 magnitude quake was centered in northern New Jersey.

LEBANON, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 5: First responders and firefighters attend a call to check houses after an earthquake on April 5, 2024 in Lebanon, New Jersey. A 4.8 magnitude late morning earthquake was felt in the northeast with no reported injuries, but many people reported visible shaking in buildings and homes. Tremors were felt from Philadelphia to Boston.(Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) First responders and firefighters attend a call to check houses after an earthquake on April 5, 2024 in Lebanon, New Jersey.(Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) loading...

