Neglect Of Over 100 Animals: Arrests Made In New Berlin Farm Case

In a release from the New York State Police Troop C based in Sidney on May 21, 2024, it was announced that four people were arrested in connection with a case of over 100 neglected animals at a farm in New Berlin.

A search warrant was served at properties on Clark Land and Pig Fram Lane in New Berlin on April 26, 2024, from the New York State Police, New York State Environmental Conservation, New York State Forest Rangers, New Berlin Police, Chenango County and Susquehanna SPCA, along with the Office of Emergency Management.

According to the New York State Police, during the search, over two dozen animals were found deceased, along with an additional 107 neglected animals which were removed, including horses, swine, cattle, sheep, goats, a llama, dogs, and cats.

The four individuals were arrested on May 16, 2024, and have each been charged with felonies and misdemeanors from the Agriculture and Markets Law.

Dominick Brown was charged with 9 counts of the class “E” felony of aggravated cruelty to animals, 95 counts of the misdemeanor of overdriving, torturing and Injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance.

Jane Richards was charged with 9 counts of the class “E” felony of aggravated cruelty to animals, 87 counts of the misdemeanor of overdriving, torturing and Injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance.

Helen Goude, was charged with 2 counts of the class “E” felony of aggravated cruelty to animals, 3 counts of the misdemeanor of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance.

Katheriena Goude was charged with 2 counts of the class “E” felony of aggravated cruelty to animals, 3 counts of the misdemeanor of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance.

Each person was issued an appearance ticket and was scheduled to appear in the New Berlin Town Court on May 22, 2024.

