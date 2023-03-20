A wildly popular NYC Lebanese eatery is now open in NJ

New Jersey is a foodie's paradise with a wide variety of ethnic cuisines to choose from. Whether you're in the mood for Italian, Indian, Chinese, Mexican, or any other cuisine, you'll find it here.

From the bustling streets of Newark to the charming suburbs of Princeton, New Jersey's ethnic food scene is a culinary adventure waiting to be explored.

And although Middle Eastern food and its culture are later to the game than others, people have finally discovered Lebanese food.

Personally, that thrills me because it’s almost indistinguishable from my ancestors' Syrian food.

Lebanese cuisine is a flavorful and aromatic fusion of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences. It features fresh herbs and spices, grilled meats, hearty stews, and a wide variety of vegetarian dishes. The use of high-quality ingredients and traditional cooking techniques also contribute to its deliciousness.

Via NAYA on Facebook Via NAYA on Facebook loading...

Although NAYA Middle Eastern Grill launched in 2010 in NYC, the concept in New Jersey is a little more recent.

The same NAYA that took NYC by storm has begun its expansion into New Jersey with a new location in Paramus at 305 Route 17 South, where they had their grand opening earlier this month.

And a new location is actually in the works in Montvale with a bigger expansion into New Jersey planned.

Via NAYA on Facebook Via NAYA on Facebook loading...

All the Middle Eastern favorites you know are served there like chicken shawarma, shish taouk, kafta lamb kebabs, or falafel.

And you get to choose a base like your bread, a salad or a bowl, then add your proteins and choose one of 17 classic Lebanese toppings like hummus, baba ghannouj, or lemon tahini and, of course, a multitude of peppers vegetables, and sauces to choose from for the flavor that only middle eastern food has.

If you’ve never had to bully or grape leaf appetizers, here’s the place to try them.

Incidentally, the Paramus location also has a retail shop attached called Za’atar Road, a Middle Eastern marketplace with spices, jams, oils and vinegars, even health and beauty products all showcasing and celebrating Middle Eastern, culture and flavor.

Via NAYA on Facebook Via NAYA on Facebook loading...

If you’re a longtime fan of Middle Eastern food, or even if you’ve never had a bite but have always been curious to try, (and I highly suggest that you do,) right now, is the time to take a trip to NAYA.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.