Man with Loaded Gun Grabs Girl at Johnson City School Track Meet

A man armed with a loaded handgun and a knife was arrested after he grabbed a girl during a track meet at Johnson City High School.

Authorities said 40-year-old Colin Williams of Johnson City has been charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Village police were called to the high school on Reynolds Road around 2:40 p.m. Saturday when people reported a man grabbed a female athlete and escorted her toward a parking lot while telling her she had to leave with him.

The man - later identified as Williams - was detained by coaches from the Horseheads and Owego-Apalachin track teams. They confiscated a knife from Williams.

When police arrived, he was placed in handcuffs. Officers then noticed he was in possession of a loaded 10mm Glock handgun.

According to a police department news release, investigators determined Williams was intoxicated and the believed the girl he grabbed was his daughter.

A social media post reported parents and police greeted three Horseheads coaches when they return to town to commend them for their response to the Johnson City High School incident.

Johnson City police said Williams was arraigned and ordered held at Broome County Jail.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

103 iconic photos that capture 103 years of world history Stacker gathered some of the most iconic images from the past 103 years, beginning in 1918 and leading up to 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh & Elizabeth Ciano