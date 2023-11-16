Hochul Tackles Broome County Homelessness with New $8.1 Million Project

On November 8th, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of 27 apartments that will provide supportive housing for formerly homeless families and individuals in Binghamton.

The 27 apartments are located throughout four sites in the Binghamton area. The Governor's office notes that Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango's $8.1 million development renovation of the four sites was supported with state funds through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

These 27 new apartments will help meet community needs and address homelessness in Binghamton and the surrounding area by providing safe, stable, and affordable housing with wraparound services available to residents. We know that more than bricks and mortar are needed to appropriately provide housing for some of our most vulnerable residents and expanding the supply of supportive housing is an important part of our efforts to address the state’s ongoing housing crisis. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

The 27 apartments in four buildings are located at 39-49 Munsell Street, 22 Moffat Avenue, 22 Way Street, and 4 Sturges Street in Binghamton. Project funding includes $7.5 million from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and over $500,000 from the city of Binghamton.

According to the Governor's release, supportive services to be provided include case management, life skills education and training, employment skills training, budgeting, education, transportation, and social/emotional well-being supportive services will be provided.

This project is a model for how municipalities across New York State can work together with partners to deliver real progress in solving the statewide affordable housing crisis. With support from New York State and the City of Binghamton, Greater Opportunities has transformed four of our area’s worst eyesores into safe, supportive housing for community members most in need. Binghamton will continue to lead on delivering real solutions to the affordable housing problem and investing in our community’s future. - City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham

