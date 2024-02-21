Death Investigation: Binghamton Man’s Body Found on City Highway

Binghamton police are investigating the death of a person whose body was discovered laying in a city roadway.

Authorities said police were advised around 2:45 a.m. Saturday that a man's body was located in the westbound lane of Route 363 at the Exchange Street overpass.

A police officer found the body in the roadway and city fire medics were dispatched.

The man, who was a Binghamton resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have notified his relatives but his name has not yet been released.

Detective Lieutenant Matthew Hodnik said Route 363 was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic for about five-and-a-half hours.

City police said they want to speak to anyone who may have information about the case. They asked that anyone who was driving through the area or was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Route 363 between 2:15 and 2:45 a.m. Saturday to get in touch with investigators.

The Binghamton police detective bureau can be contacted at (607) 772-7080.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph:

