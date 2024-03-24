Binghamton Church Preparing to Renovate Former Giant Supermarket

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News

Construction work may get underway this spring at the site of an old strip plaza on Binghamton's West Side.

First Assembly of God Church had acquired the Main Street property from Binghamton Giant Markets for $1.5 million in 2021.

A Giant supermarket operated on this Main Street site on Binghamton's West Side. (Photo: Broome County Government)
The site between Crestmont Road and Matthews Street had a Giant supermarket for decades. The store later became a Weis market when the locally-owned chain was acquired by the Pennsylvania-based company.

The City Church organization had announced plans for a $6 million project to develop a worship center and other facilities at the plaza, which also once was home to Far East Chinese restaurant and a Hollywood Video store.

A vacant Hollywood Video store at the former strip plaza on Binghamton's West Side. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)
Some preliminary work was done at the site in anticipation of a 2022 start of construction. But the project was delayed.

In recent weeks, activity has resumed inside the vacant commercial space. Luke White, an assistant pastor at City Church, said all of the roofing work has been completed and some trees on the property have been cut down.

Some trees have been removed at the future City Church site. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)
White said church representatives have been meeting with project architects in preparation for construction to begin. He said some changes in layout have been made from the original plans for the facility.

Workers have been busy with plumbing and some additional interior demolition ahead of the remodeling project. Construction could start in the next several weeks.

A glimpse inside the former Weis and Giant supermarket on April 6, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)
City Church continues to hold worship services at its longtime location on Washington Street in downtown Binghamton.

The church recently sold one nearby building and is in the process of selling its Family Center complex. It plans to sell the main building when the new Main Street site is ready for use.

