Binghamton Church Preparing to Renovate Former Giant Supermarket
Construction work may get underway this spring at the site of an old strip plaza on Binghamton's West Side.
First Assembly of God Church had acquired the Main Street property from Binghamton Giant Markets for $1.5 million in 2021.
The site between Crestmont Road and Matthews Street had a Giant supermarket for decades. The store later became a Weis market when the locally-owned chain was acquired by the Pennsylvania-based company.
The City Church organization had announced plans for a $6 million project to develop a worship center and other facilities at the plaza, which also once was home to Far East Chinese restaurant and a Hollywood Video store.
Some preliminary work was done at the site in anticipation of a 2022 start of construction. But the project was delayed.
In recent weeks, activity has resumed inside the vacant commercial space. Luke White, an assistant pastor at City Church, said all of the roofing work has been completed and some trees on the property have been cut down.
White said church representatives have been meeting with project architects in preparation for construction to begin. He said some changes in layout have been made from the original plans for the facility.
Workers have been busy with plumbing and some additional interior demolition ahead of the remodeling project. Construction could start in the next several weeks.
City Church continues to hold worship services at its longtime location on Washington Street in downtown Binghamton.
The church recently sold one nearby building and is in the process of selling its Family Center complex. It plans to sell the main building when the new Main Street site is ready for use.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton