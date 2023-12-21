Law Enforcement Issues Warning to New Yorkers of Grandparents Scam
Recently, law enforcement in New York has seen a rise in scam-related calls, specifically the grandparents scam and now, they're warning New Yorkers to pay close attention.
In the grandparents scam, the caller claims to be a distressed relative, often a grandchild, who needs immediate financial help due to a car accident or an arrest. Seniors are particularly vulnerable to these family emergency scams, making it extremely important for everyone to be aware of the tactics used by scammers and learn how to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.
Identifying the Grandparents Scam
The grandparents scam begins with a phone call from someone pretending to be a distressed relative. The urgency of the situation might be heightened to prompt quick action. However, it is important to remember that scammers are behind these calls, and once money is sent, it is gone forever.
Assess the Situation
Act with a clear head rather than reacting impulsively out of fear or emotional distress.
Verify the Caller's Identity
Ask questions that only the real relative would know to confirm their authenticity. Be cautious as scammers often gather information from social media or the internet.
Use a Verfified Phone Number
Call a family member you know and trust on a phone number you have previously used to establish the truthfulness of the situation.
Verify the Emergency
Reach out to another family member, such as a grandchild's parent, and confirm the occurrence of the supposed problem or emergency.
Avoid Wiring Money
If you are convinced that money should be sent, choose a secure method rather than wiring it. Keep in mind that recovering wired money from scammers is highly unlikely.
Spread Awareness
Inform your family members and friends about this scam to ensure awareness and promote caution. Educating yourself and your loved ones about the warning signs and ways to protect against scams is the most effective way to avoid falling victim.
Protecting Yourself and Take Action
While being cautious can help prevent falling for the grandparents scam, it is equally important to report any incidents and seek assistance if you become a victim.
If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency and report the incident. Also, remember that sharing your encounter with this scam can help raise awareness and prevent others from becoming victims.
