Top 3 Worst Brands of Coffee Sold in New York

Coffee obsessed? Yes, I am. Picky about my coffee? Sometimes. Going to turn down a cup of coffee because it’s a brand that landed on the list of the worst coffee brands in America? Absolutely not.

Listen, real coffee drinkers will choke down gas station sludge if it’s the only option available. However, your personal preference for the taste of a brand’s coffee might be completely different than my personal preference which is why this new nationwide study comes across as skewed, in my opinion.

Recent reports have singled out a few brands that might not live up to the expectations of New York's discerning coffee drinkers.

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the worst coffee brands they say anyone with tastebuds should avoid. I say, if you like any of the brands on this list, drink them. Who cares?

Green Mountain Coffee - Corporate Shifts Lead to Quality Drops

I used to take yearly trips to Vermont to the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Cafe. I loved to order a coffee, shut off my phone, and sit among the mountains while enjoying a cup (the blueberry is divine). However, it seems people think the quality of Green Mountain Coffee has slipped in recent years. Green Mountain Coffee finds itself in third place on the list of brands to avoid. Industry analysts argue that corporate changes and cost-cutting measures have led to a decrease in the quality of its blends.

Death Wish Coffee - Too Much Caffeine, Too Little Quality

If you ever want to know what heart palpitations feel like, Death Wish Coffee will help you accomplish that but that's just my opinion. Coming in second in the worst coffee brands is a name that might initially attract the overworked and sleep-deprived New Yorker: Death Wish Coffee. Known for containing an extremely high caffeine content, this brand promises to be the world's strongest coffee. However, its placement on this list by 24/7 Wall St suggests that more isn't always better. Concerns over the origin and quality of the beans, combined with the oiliness of the whole-bean coffee and a hefty price tag, make Death Wish Coffee a less desirable choice for those seeking a balanced and enjoyable cup.

Folgers - The Not So Classic "Classic Roast"

Who didn’t grow up drinking Folgers? I mean, we all know “The Best Part of Wakin' Up is Folgers In Your Cup,” right? Maybe not. Landing at the number one spot for coffee brands to avoid, according to consumer advocacy and financial analysis group 24/7 Wall St, is Folgers. Despite its longstanding presence in American households, New Yorkers might disagree. Criticisms of Folgers revolve around its lack of fresh, organic options and questions surrounding the ethics and sustainability of its bean sourcing. For a state that values sustainability and quality, Folgers' absence of any sustainability certifications is a downfall.

