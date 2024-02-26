Are you guilty of hitting the snooze button one too many times in the morning? I used to be but not anymore and it looks like that was a good idea.

If you're a New Yorker, you might want to think twice about that too. According to a new survey by The Savvy Wrist, the average worker in the Big Apple gets to work 35 hours late each year. That's right, 35 hours!

3,000 employees were asked about lateness in the workplace and the survey found that New York workers lose around 40 minutes a week because of tardiness. This might not seem like much, but when you add it up, it costs employers $4.8 billion each year.

New York isn't the only state with a tardiness problem. The study made an interactive map of the U.S. and showed the lateness across the USA.. Montana and North Dakota workers were on-time the most with only 10 minutes of lateness each week.

Meanwhile, Maine workers came into the office 15 minutes late everyday, which adds up to 75 minutes per week. When it comes to the monetary effect of being late, California is the king. with the crown. The state loses over $10 billion every year because of late employees.

The study also looked at the relationship between watch-wearing and timekeeping.

Over 75% of respondents thought that using a smartwatch to watch their punctuality was a problem. Nearly 23rds of them also said that they would be on-time more often if their employee gave them a luxury watch. I guess it can't hurt to ask for one.

Luxury watches can show a person's professionalism and standing with the company. Over half of the respondents thought that luxury watch wearers, meant more business authority.

61% believed that wearing a certain kind of luxury watch would have others in the office think that they were more professional. So, the next time you find yourself hitting that snooze button, remember that those extra minutes of sleep might be costing the economy billions. So ask for a luxury watch.

