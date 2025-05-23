If you’ve ever driven through Pine Bush, you might have noticed some quirky alien-themed signs or shops. That’s because this small town has earned a big reputation as the UFO capital of New York.

Each year, Pine Bush hosts a lively UFO Festival that draws visitors from all over who are curious about the unexplained and love a good extraterrestrial party.

What’s the UFO Festival All About?

The festival is part celebration, part gathering of curious minds. It features everything from alien costume contests and craft vendors to guest speakers who share stories about UFO sightings and extraterrestrial encounters. There’s also live music, food trucks, and plenty of photo ops with green little “space visitors.” Whether you’re a hardcore believer or just in it for the fun, the festival has something for everyone.

Canva Canva loading...

Why Pine Bush? The UFO Sightings That Started It All

Pine Bush’s reputation comes from decades of reported UFO sightings in the area. Locals and visitors alike have reported strange lights, unexplained flying objects, and eerie sounds that defy explanation. The community embraced the mystery rather than shy away from it, turning it into a unique cultural event that’s part folklore, part fun, and all weirdly wonderful.

READ MORE: Increased UFO Sightings in Upstate NY Lead to Questions

Meeting the Community of Believers and Skeptics

One of the coolest parts of the festival is the mix of people you’ll meet. You’ve got passionate UFO hunters, curious skeptics, families looking for a fun weekend, and everyone in between. It’s a place where you can swap stories, learn something new, and maybe even catch a glimpse of something you can’t explain.

Tips for First-Timers

If you’re thinking of checking out the UFO Festival, come ready to have fun and keep an open mind. Bring your camera, wear some alien-inspired gear if you’re feeling adventurous, and try some local food and drinks. Most importantly, enjoy the friendly, laid-back vibe that makes this festival a true Upstate New York gem.

Mark Your Calendar for an Alien Invasion on Main Street

Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience with the 14th Annual Pine Bush UFO Fair is landing on Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Town of Crawford, this one-of-a-kind street fair invites fans of all things extraterrestrial to join the fun in costume and become part of the show. Main Street will be buzzing with intergalactic energy as Cosplay Characters and creatures from faraway galaxies mix and mingle with Earthlings. Expect surprise visitors, pop-up performances, and photo ops around every corner.

Get our free mobile app

For those curious about the mysterious history of Pine Bush, the UFO & Paranormal Museum at 86 Main Street will be open all day with mini guided tours.

LOOK: Cities with the most UFO sightings in New York Stacker compiled a ranking of cities with the most UFO sightings in New York using data from the National UFO Reporting Center Gallery Credit: Stacker