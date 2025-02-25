Valentine's Day has come and with Spring approaching, you may have started thinking about getting married. If you're thinking about a big-time wedding but don't want to blow out your budget, you aren't alone.

Nearly 1 in 5 couples end up overspending on their dream venue but the trend seems to be changing as more people are doing what celebrities are doing and having a more intimate wedding.

Socially Powerful is a social media and influencer marketing crew, and they did some digging to uncover the most sought-after celebrity wedding spots across the globe. Here's some good news, you can steal their style without maxing out your credit cards.

Top Hotshot Wedding Venue in New York

New York Public Library. Kevin Love and Kate Bock, the famous couple, generated buzz with their wedding at the New York Public Library, with around 42,000 monthly searches. This spot on Fifth Avenue has the old-school New York charm, but weddings at the library can cost over a million bucks.

More Wedding Vibes in New York: Get the Look for Less

The New York Public Library may be one of the fancier spots in the Big Apple, but that doesn't mean you can't pull off a similar wedding without paying the BIG BUCKS! .

Find a Historic Venue: Look for local museums, vintage libraries, or historic spots to set the stage for your special day.

Choose a Color Theme: Choose a specific color scheme for a classy vibe. DIY touches can improve the look without breaking the bank.

Go Big on the Cake: Make your wedding cake a showstopper without the crazy costs by adding a few fake layers for that grand effect.

Fake It 'Til You Make It: Put artificial flowers into your décor to get that glam look without the hefty price tag.

Keep the Fun Going: Activities and personal touches for your guests can bring that same star-studded atmosphere without draining your wallet.

How to Get the A-List Vibe Without the Hollywood Price Tag

Keep it Exclusive: Keep your guest list light, focusing only on the ones that really matter.

Spread Out the Fun: Think about a smaller ceremony with a big bash later. You can get the best of both worlds without blowing your budget.

As you can see, you don't have to be a Hollywood bigshot to have a wedding that looks like the movies. With a little planning, you can have that celeb-worthy celebration without busting the bank.

