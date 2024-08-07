New Yorkers Warned of the Most Dangerous TikTok Cleaning Hacks

The popularity of cleaning hacks shared on platforms like TikTok has seen a significant surge recently. With hashtags like #Cleantok getting millions of views, it's clear that people are dying to find new, innovative ways to tackle household chores.

However, not all cleaning trends circulating on social media are safe or effective and New Yorkers need to be aware of that. As the search for 'TikTok cleaning hacks' just keeps growing, cleaning experts are stepping in to debunk some of these viral trends that could potentially be hazardous.

Cleaning Couch with Microfiber Cloth and Tide Pod

With 84 million views, this hack involves using Tide Pods to clean upholstery, which experts warn can lead to fiber damage and rapid re-soiling.

Overload Toilet with Cleaning Products Trend

This trend, with 56.8 million views, encourages pouring excessive cleaning products into toilets, posing risks to plumbing systems and potentially causing damage that requires professional assistance.

Adding Fabuloso in the Toilet Tank for "Self-Cleaning"

Despite the promise of a fresh scent, placing all-purpose cleaners like Fabuloso in the toilet tank (12.1 million views) can damage plumbing components and lead to leaks.

Running Toaster Under Water

The #ToasterBath trend, with 3.4 million views, advises submerging toasters in water for cleaning, a practice that poses electrical hazards and can damage the appliance.

Boiling Soapy Water in Your Air Fryer to Clean It

This trend, with 2.1 million views, suggests cleaning the air fryer with soapy water, but experts warn it can be dangerous and may cause the appliance to malfunction.

These hacks might seem tempting due to their popularity and convenience, but the risks associated with them far outweigh any potential benefits. Experts have raised concerns, and loudly, about the negative effects these cleaning trends can have on both your home and your safety.

