Upstate New York Trooper Snags a Spot on ‘The Voice’

A New York State Trooper from Upstate just made it to the next round of "The Voice" and we couldn't be more excited.

Tom Nitti is from New Hartford in Oneida County and he managed to impress the judges with a country-inspired rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)" during the Blind Auditions on Monday, October 2nd.

It wasn't looking good for Tom until Reba McEntire gave her chair a whirl at the very last second. This shocked the other judges but they all agreed that Tom deserved to move on.

New York State Trooper Earns A Spot On "The Voice"

Tom grew up in an Italian and Puerto Rican family and loved a wide range of music especially Motown artists like Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles. He taught himself how to play guitar at 18 and went into the military after high school.

After being injured and receiving the Purple Heart, Tom followed in his dad’s footsteps and became a New York State Trooper eight years ago. He now trains new troopers at the New York State Police Academy and performs weekly, including singing the "National Anthem" at official events, while being a dedicated father to his two kids.

And this is a fun fact…Tom actually auditioned for "The Voice" eight years ago and was accepted but declined so that he could join the Police Academy.

Tom is now onto the next round of "The Voice" and part of McEntire's team. You can catch "The Voice" on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m.

