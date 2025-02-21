No Ice Melt In New York? Check Out These 10 Alternative Options!

This week, I've been on a relentless quest, visiting countless stores in search of one elusive item: rock salt.

The reason behind my mission to find rock salt is the icy obstacle course on our front walkway which gifted me with a painful black and purple bruise running along the length of my right leg after falling on it.

Struggle Amid National Rock Salt Shortage

The lack of rock salt is a widespread issue, not just limited to New York. People all over the United States are struggling with a shortage of rock salt. The demand for rock salt and ice melt products has surged dramatically this winter, with major suppliers struggling to keep up with the need for it.

Impact of the Rock Salt Shortage

The impact of people needing rock salt is evident in the record-breaking volumes being produced by salt suppliers. American Rock Salt shared that they shipped more salt by January 2025 than they did over the entire last year. Additionally, the North American Salt Company, which manages the largest salt mine globally, says it has witnessed a 20% surge in rock salt sales exceeding its 10-year average.

Exploring Alternative Ice-Melting Methods

Given the national rock salt shortage, I've found myself exploring unconventional techniques to combat the relentless ice. Alternative solutions such as pool-softening salt, water-softener salt pellets, sand, woodstove ash, coffee grounds, beet juice, and even pickle juice have all been suggested to me by friends and family as substitutes for traditional rock salt, with some people claiming they are just as effective as traditional rock salt.

However, each alternative comes with its set of considerations and limitations. For instance, pool and water softening salt are not safe for your pets, if you have any, and woodstove ash has to be completely cooled before being used or you risk causing a fire.

My own desperation led me to empty an entire container of regular table salt onto my walkway after slipping on the ice, though I must admit it took far more salt than I expected to make even a small impact on the icy surface, so that might not be the best solution.

If you can't find any rock salt either but need to do something to make sure that you or others walking on your driveway or sidewalks don't slip and get hurt, considering an alternative way to melt the ice might not be such a bad idea.

