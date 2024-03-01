When it comes to planning a weekend of relaxation on the couch with a binge-worthy movie marathon, why not watch a movie filmed right in our backyard?

Upstate New York has been the backdrop for numerous films that have captivated audiences around the world. From thrilling suspense to heartwarming dramas, these are the top 15 movies, in no particular order, filmed right here in Upstate New York!

The Last Seduction

This neo-noir erotic thriller, set in a small town near Buffalo, takes viewers on a thrilling journey across various locations throughout the state.

Liebestraum

Bill Pullman and Kim Novak star in this atmospheric film shot in Binghamton. Prepare to be captivated by the intriguing mystery that unfolds.

Sleepy Hollow

Step into the world of Washington Irving's classic tale as Johnny Depp brings Ichabod Crane to life in this atmospheric film that takes place in the Hudson Valley.

Slap Shot

Hockey fans rejoice! This classic sports film, filmed in Clinton, Utica, and Syracuse, introduced the beloved Hanson Brothers and catalyzed the nerd-goon culture.

Escape at Dannemora

Based on a true story, this captivating Showtime mini-series takes viewers to the North Country. Patricia Arquette's outstanding performance earned her well-deserved accolades.

A Quiet Place

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat with this suspenseful thriller filmed in Little Falls. Starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, it will keep you guessing until the very end.

Down to the Bone

Vera Farmiga delivers a powerhouse performance as a drug-addicted working-class mother in this multiple award-winning film set in Kingston, New York.

Lady in White

Discover the supernatural in this thriller, primarily filmed in Phelps near Rochester. Lukas Haas, who rose to fame in "Witness," takes on the lead role in this captivating mystery.

Salt

For action aficionados, this thrilling movie starring Angelina Jolie provides non-stop excitement. Filmed in and around Albany, it will keep you glued to the screen.

Ironweed

Adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by William Kennedy, this compelling drama unfolds in the Capital District, shedding light on the human condition and featuring Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep.

The Place Beyond the Pines

Featuring an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, Bradley Cooper, and Ray Liotta, this gripping film takes place in Scotia, Schenectady, and the Albany area.

Heavy

Liv Tyler takes on the role of a waitress in this rural Upstate New York drama filmed in and around Barryville and Hyde Park. The film explores themes of love, self-discovery, and the pursuit of dreams.

Bruce Almighty

Get ready for laughter with Jim Carrey in this comedy filmed in Buffalo. As Carrey's character grapples with godly powers, hilarity ensues.

The Rewrite

Hugh Grant, Marisa Tomei, and JK Simmons bring their talent to Binghamton in this charming romantic comedy that explores second chances and personal growth.

Nobody's Fool

Paul Newman leads the cast in this comedy-drama set in a town inspired by Ballston Spa. Follow the journey of a small-time hustler as he navigates life's surprises.

