New York Android Users Could Get Cash From $135M Settlement

If you’ve used an Android phone over the past several years, this might be one of those moments where it actually pays to check your settings and your email.

A major settlement involving Google could mean money in your pocket, and a lot of people in New York may qualify.

Why This Settlement Is Happening

At the center of this case is a lawsuit called Taylor v. Google LLC, which claimed Android devices were sending data back to Google without users fully realizing it.

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The concern wasn’t just about privacy. It was also about your data plan. The lawsuit argued that this background activity could use up cellular data without your permission.

Google has denied wrongdoing but agreed to a $135 million settlement to resolve the case.

If You’ve Used Android Since 2017, This Applies to You

This is the part that actually matters to you. If you live in the United States and used an Android phone with a cellular data plan anytime from November 12, 2017, through today, you may be part of this settlement.

That includes a lot of people across New York State, whether you’re in the Southern Tier, the Hudson Valley, or anywhere in between.

What You Could Actually Get

The settlement fund totals $135 million, but that money is split across millions of users, along with legal fees and administrative costs.

So while this isn’t a life-changing payout, it could still be worth your time to file a claim, especially if you’ve had an Android device for years.

You May Not Get Paid Unless You Take Action

Here’s the part a lot of people miss. Even if you qualify, you may not receive your payment unless you go in and choose how you want to be paid.

That means filling out the claim form and selecting a payment method. If you don’t, you could still technically be part of the settlement, but never actually see the money.

Important Deadlines You Don’t Want to Miss

Don’t let the paperwork side of this trip you up. Here are the dates that matter:

May 29, 2026: Deadline to object or exclude yourself

June 23, 2026: Final approval hearing

After the hearing, payments go out once the court gives final approval and any appeals are wrapped up. It’s not instant, but if you’ve filed your claim, you’re in line.

Why It’s Worth Five Minutes of Your Time

When companies make decisions that affect your data or your money without your knowledge, sometimes the courts step in, and sometimes that means a check with your name on it.

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Most people had no idea this was happening in the background. That’s kind of the point. And in this case, it might finally add up to a small payment coming back your way.

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