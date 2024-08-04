New York State has announced an initiative to provide $350 million in supplemental payments to moderate- and low-income residents to offer families financial relief.

Governor Kathy Hochul revealed that the program would benefit around one million New York families, with the funds scheduled to be distributed by the end of August without the need for any additional paperwork or applications.

Who Qualifies?

According to Hochul's announcement, all parents who qualified for the Empire State Child Tax Credit in 2023 and filed their taxes on time will automatically receive the supplemental payment. This includes married couples with a combined income of $110,000 or less, single parents earning $75,000 or less, and married couples filing separately with a combined income of $55,000 or less.

The supplemental payments will range from 25% to 100% of the amount of the taxpayer's Child Tax Credit for the previous year, with the exact percentage to be determined based on family income.

Reactions and Impact

The initiative has been widely commended by lawmakers and advocacy groups for its potential to help families in need, especially those that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has expressed her support for the program and commended it as a much-needed step to assist families facing financial constraints.

The program has also received support from various individual recipients, who see this additional support as valuable in navigating the financial struggles of raising and caring for their families.

