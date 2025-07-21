When big storms blow through New York, they often leave a trail of damage behind and unfortunately, that includes more than downed trees and leaky roofs. Scammers are quick to swoop in when homeowners are vulnerable, offering fast fixes that turn into financial headaches. Here's how to protect yourself from roofing scams in the wake of severe weather.

Storm Chasers Know When to Strike

So-called “storm chasers” aren’t meteorologists, they’re shady contractors who travel to storm hit areas, going door to door offering roof repairs. They often create a sense of urgency, claiming your roof needs immediate attention to prevent further damage. These scammers may not even be local, and once you pay up (often upfront), they vanish or do subpar work that ends up costing more in the long run.

High-Pressure Sales Tactics Are a Red Flag

If someone knocks on your door right after a storm and pushes you to sign a contract immediately, be cautious. Legitimate roofing companies don’t pressure you into making snap decisions. Scammers often say things like, “We have materials left from another job,” or “We’re working on your neighbor’s roof and can give you a deal today.” That’s a tactic to rush you into an agreement without doing your homework.

Do They Have a Local Track Record?

A reputable roofing company should have a verifiable business address in New York, not just a P.O. box or an out of state phone number. Ask for proof of insurance, licenses, and references from recent local jobs. If they can’t provide them, walk away.

Check with Your Insurance First

Before agreeing to any repairs, call your homeowner’s insurance provider. They may send an adjuster to assess the damage before you hire a contractor. Scammers sometimes inflate repair costs or even encourage homeowners to commit insurance fraud by adding unrelated damage to the claim.

Canva Canva loading...

Never Pay the Full Amount Upfront

A legitimate roofer might ask for a small deposit, but you should never pay the entire amount before any work begins. Some scammers take the money and disappear. Use a payment method that provides a paper trail, like a check or credit card, never cash.

Get It All in Writing

Always insist on a written contract that details the work to be done, materials, start and end dates, and cost. Read the fine print. If a contractor is vague or refuses to provide written documentation, that’s a huge red flag.

Watch for Out-of-State Plates

Scammers often travel from state to state following storms. If a contractor’s vehicle has out-of-state plates and they’re unfamiliar with local building codes or permitting processes, proceed with caution.

Verify Before You Trust

Here are a few resources you can use to vet a roofing company:

New York State Attorney General’s Office: Search for complaints or actions taken against the company.

Better Business Bureau: Check their rating and customer reviews.

Local Building Department: Confirm the company is registered and licensed to work in your area.

READ MORE: Hey New York, Those “Police Support” Calls Might Be a Scam

Trust Your Gut

If something feels off, it probably is. Don’t ignore your instincts. Take your time, ask questions, and don’t be afraid to say no.

When in Doubt, Slow Down

It’s stressful dealing with storm damage, especially to your home. Scammers know this and use it to their advantage. Taking an extra day or two to verify a contractor could save you thousands, and spare you a major headache.

Get our free mobile app

If you believe you’ve encountered a scam, report it to the New York State Attorney General’s Office or your local law enforcement.

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.