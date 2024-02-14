Hey, what do you know! Something expensive that New York doesn't rank first in. I'm lovin' it.

According to a recent study, fast food lovers in Alaska are shelling out nearly 24% above the national average for a trip to McDonald's. The reason they're spending so much is mostly because of the state's remote location and high cost of living.

On the other hand, the state where people are paying a lot less to get their McDonald's fix is...Wyoming and they're paying 17.61% below the average for a meal at the Golden Arches.

The study looked at prices across all fifty states and used the food delivery and takeout site GrubHub. If you think you pay a lot for your McDonald's but luxury prices are being paid by Massachusetts (22%) and Vermont (19.41%).

In the Empire State, we are paying above the national level, but nowhere near what people from Alaska, Massachusetts, and Vermont are paying! In New York, the prices at McDonald's sit at 11.39% above the national average for a burger.

While the study looked at McDonald's, they also peeked at the prices of several other fast-food chains like Pizza Hut, Subway, Burger King, KFC, Popeyes, and Taco Bell. To figure out the rankings, the average national price for takeout from each chain was used.

No surprise here but Alaska was the state with the highest premium, paying 18.17% above the national average. Texas residents have the best deal, paying nearly 10% less than the national average. Anchorage (AK) and Honolulu (HI) was the most, paying over 18% more than the national average for takeout food.

McDonald's response to the study

McDonald's responded to the study and said that prices are determined by the franchisees and vary among restaurants. Even though prices are rising, McDonald's plans to open almost 9,000 new places by 2027. As inflation continues to drive prices higher, the once-affordable fast-food chain has faced criticism. That is no Happy Meal.

