Pelleh Poultry Corp. of Swan Lake, New York, Sullivan County, a provider of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products, has issued a recall due to potential Listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of approximately 708 pounds of food, urging consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the affected products. This recall is especially important as Listeria monocytogenes can cause severe illness or even death in individuals with weakened immune systems.

Potential Health Risks of Listeria

Listeria contamination is a significant health risk, especially to vulnerable persons such as older adults, pregnant women, young children, and people who have weakened immune systems. If eaten, Listeria bacteria can lead to listeriosis which is a severe infection with symptoms that include fever, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, and even meningitis. In pregnant women, Listeria infection can result in miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature delivery.

Recalled Products Ready-to-Eat Beef and Poultry Products

The recalled ready-to-eat beef and poultry products were distributed nationwide and were packaged under the Pelleh Poultry Corp brand. The specific products involved in the recall include various chicken, turkey, and beef products, such as deli meats, salads, wraps, and sandwiches. The FSIS has provided a comprehensive list of the recalled products on their website which consumers can see here.

Identifying and Disposing of Recalled Ready-to-Eat Beef and Poultry Products

Consumers who purchased the affected products are encouraged to check their labels for the establishment number "P-44197" or "EST. 44197" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The FSIS advises consumers to either dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. It is important to follow these instructions to prevent any potential health risks associated with Listeria contamination.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is responsible for ensuring the safety and proper labeling of meat, poultry, and egg products in the United States. They conduct regular inspections and investigations to identify and address potential health hazards. In cases like the Pelleh Poultry Corp recall, the FSIS takes fast action by issuing the recall notice, providing detailed information about the affected products, and monitoring the situation closely.

Assistance for Consumers With Food Related Questions

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Eliezer Franklin, Chief Executive Officer of Pelleh Poultry Corp., at 845-425-4559 or by emailing eli@pellehpoultry.com.

Additionally, any consumers who have food safety questions at any time can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send their question by email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

