When you dial 911 or make a report to child protective services, you expect help to come fast and for the right reasons. New York State Police say that trust was repeatedly abused in Steuben County, leading to an extensive investigation and an arrest.

Authorities Say Reports Were Made Over an Extended Period

According to New York State Police, investigators determined that throughout 2025, a Painted Post man made numerous false reports to both 911 and the New York State Child Abuse and Maltreatment Hotline. These reports prompted repeated responses from law enforcement officers and child protective services workers. Each of those reports was later found to be unfounded.

Emergency and Child Protection Resources Were Misused

State Police say the investigation revealed the reports were knowingly false and intentionally made in a way that misused emergency services and mandated reporting systems. Every response required time, manpower, and resources that could have been directed to real emergencies or children actually in danger. False reports don’t just waste time. They can delay help for people who truly need it.

Why False 911 and Abuse Reports Are a Serious Offense

Making a false call to 911 or falsely reporting child abuse is a major violation of public trust. Emergency responders and child welfare professionals rely on accurate information to do their jobs safely and effectively. When false reports flood the system, it puts first responders, social workers, and vulnerable families at risk. That’s why these kinds of calls are taken seriously and can lead to criminal charges.

Painted Post Man Arrested and Charged

As a result of the investigation, New York State Police arrested 40-year-old Thomas A. Margeson of Painted Post on January 1, 2026.

Police say Margeson was charged with:

18 counts of Falsely Reporting a Catastrophe or Emergency to an Official Agency in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, in the Town of Bath

12 counts of Falsely Reporting a Child Abuse Incident to a Mandated Reporter in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, in the Village of Bath

Court Dates Set in Bath

Margeson was issued two appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in Town of Bath Court on February 2, 2026, and in Village of Bath Court on February 4, 2026.

When to Call 911 and When Not To

Emergency services exist to protect lives and keep communities safe. Calling 911 or reporting child abuse should only happen when there is a real concern or immediate danger. Knowingly making false reports can carry serious legal consequences and diverts help away from those who truly need it.

Anyone with legitimate emergencies or genuine concerns about a child’s safety is still urged to report them appropriately.

