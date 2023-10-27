Exquisite NJ property where Madonna film was shot is for sale

New Jersey and Hollywood are old friends who come together every once in a while for a short friendly visit. We’ve had so many beautiful homes and landscapes from our state used in Hollywood films that we’ve gotten used to it already.

Some of the blockbusters that have been shot here either fully or in part are "The Irishman", "The Wolf of Wall Street", "The Godfather", "Good Fellas", "Once Upon a Time in America", "Catch Me If You Can", and the list goes on and on.

According to jerseydigs.com an extraordinary property, with a mix of uses, is up for sale in Union City, not far from the cliffs. What's special about it? Well, none other than Madonna herself called it home during a movie shoot.

Madonna stayed in this two-story place at 2312 Summit Avenue while shooting her 1989 film, "Bloodhounds of Broadway."

Not only did she call this home during filming, but parts of the film were actually filmed in this very building, situated on the corner of Summit Avenue and 24th Street.

This movie is set in the 1920s, and the property's ballroom played a big role in the film's scenes. They also filmed in Newark, Jersey City, and Montclair.

Now, it's on the market for $2,500,000. But what’s interesting is it's not just a living space.

The two spacious ballrooms are being rented out for private events. You've got bars, an event kitchen, and even a stage and sound room with dressing rooms for performers.

So, it's not just a place to live; it's a business opportunity. But the history here and it’s exquisite architecture is what makes it really special.

