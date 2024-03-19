Brace yourself for a new type of drama...because that is what we all need right now in our lives. I'm taking about dating app drama and it's hitting New Yorkers hard. A survey by Bespoke Surgical found some secrets about why Americans are swiping left and right. 1 in 10 New Yorkers on those apps are looking to cheat!

The Bespoke Surgical team surveyed active dating app users to dig up the dirt. They wanted to know what makes these people tick and what they found out about New York was concerning.

The top reasons Americans gave for being on dating apps are long-term relationships (32.0%), casual dating and hookups (30.7%), cheating (11.5%), and entertainment purposes (10.8%).

According to the survey, the top dating apps for finding those steamy and taboo hookups are Tinder, Bumble, Grindr, Plenty of Fish, and Hinge. The survey shared some stats about the average dating app user. Every month, they match with around 25 people, but only 2 of those matches lead to some action.

Straight and lesbian women are scoring the most matches, with 33.3 and 32.6 matches per month. However, gay and straight men have better luck sealing the deal with a higher hookup success rate of 20% and 15%.

When it comes to distances, almost half of Gen Z people on dating apps aren't willing to go the extra mile. They literally won't go over 10 miles for a hookup.

There are plenty of genuine people out there looking for love and a connection, while 10% are sneaky and stirring up trouble. When it comes to dating apps, trust your instincts (gut), and don't be afraid to ask the tough questions.

