Did You Know Corned Beef and Cabbage Originated in New York?

If you were to ask me what I think the best thing to come from Ireland is (other than my family), I'd immediately say corned beef and cabbage—it's my absolute favorite meal. But, believe it or not, I'd be mistaken!

Thinking that corned beef and cabbage is the top Irish delight would be a little off, not because it's not tasty (trust me, it is!), but because it's actually not even a dish native to Ireland. Even though we love eating it for St. Patrick's Day, you won't find it on a menu in Ireland during the holiday because it's not an authentic Irish dish!

The True Origins of Corned Beef and Cabbage

When the first wave of Irish immigrants made their way to New York, they missed the familiar tastes of home, including dishes like boiled bacon which are traditionally served in Ireland on St. Patrick's Day.

However, our ancestors faced financial struggles upon arriving in America and couldn't splurge on bacon. Determined to make do, they opted for the most affordable meat they could find: beef brisket.

Why Is Corned Beef Called Corned Beef?

Have you ever wondered why it's called "corned beef" when there's no corn involved? The Irish decided to switch up their traditional boiling method and give brining a shot, all thanks to the influence of other immigrant communities. Turns out, the "corned" in corned beef actually refers to the corn-sized salt chunks used in the brining process!

Why Is Cabbage Served With Corned Beef?

Once our Irish ancestors realized just how delicious brined beef brisket was, they had to come up with a vegetable to pair it with. Luckily, cabbage was not only affordable, but it also turned out to be the perfect match for the brisket!

